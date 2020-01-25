Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ash Barty named 2020 Young Australian of the Year

SBS Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Tennis World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has credited her parents for her success as she is named the 2020 Young Australian of the Year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published

Defending champion Osaka - 'Last year I was fearless' [Video]Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020

Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Australian Open.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •SBSReutersZee NewsSeattle TimesMid-Day

Australian Open Glance: Barty sees opposition disappear

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Ash Barty was on and off the court quickly in her third-round match, a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

nikt50

💧Nikos RT @abcgrandstand: Tennis star Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year: https://t.co/47FAHe9Wf1 @ashbarty #AustraliaDay #AusoftheYear… 1 minute ago

andreajeanbaker

Andrea Jean Baker Tennis star Ashleigh Barty named 2020 Young Australian of the Year | Sport | The Guardian https://t.co/TmVJV4KfOq 11 minutes ago

YahooWindsor

Michael Windsor RT @SBSNews: 'It's about being humble and respectful, and giving it a crack' Ashleigh Barty credits her parents for her success as she is n… 12 minutes ago

ThomasHNguyen

Thomas Nguyen @YaThinkN how can sports pages be***only today? Is this not the biggest news? https://t.co/T7kQneP1fi 13 minutes ago

pejovud

Peter Vudrag RT @Kate3015: ‘We have a fight right here’ https://t.co/l2JzX4BokE Dr James Muecke named Australian of the Year for 2020. Someone who makes… 18 minutes ago

benofbrisbane1

Ben Edwards No pressure tonight Ash! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LYfaLq5gyT via @abcnews 25 minutes ago

YaThinkN

"That Woman" Noely ⚡️🏐 Barty again interrups a #BallsOnly @facebook Sporting News Australia Sunday sports splash 1/10 #WomenInSport 1. As… https://t.co/wlz4BEzev9 33 minutes ago

Kate3015

Kate🦋M© ‘We have a fight right here’ https://t.co/l2JzX4BokE Dr James Muecke named Australian of the Year for 2020. Someone… https://t.co/2GuZHqQr7e 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.