Funk scores 26 to lead Army over Navy 73-66

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tommy Funk matched his career high with a season-high 26 points as Army beat Navy 73-66 on Saturday. Matt Wilson had 18 points for Army (9-10, 4-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Caldwell added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Davis scored a career-high 26 points for […]

