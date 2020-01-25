Global  

Funk scores 26 to lead Army over Navy 73-66

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tommy Funk matched his career high with a season-high 26 points as Army beat Navy 73-66 on Saturday. Matt Wilson had 18 points for Army (9-10, 4-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Caldwell added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Davis scored a career-high 26 points for […]
