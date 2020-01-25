Global  

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid ongoing aftershocks

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, following a series of quakes that have rocked the island over the last few weeks.
