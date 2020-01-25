Global  

'Climate justice': Young Australian of the Year finalist makes bold statement

SBS Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Sustainability advocate Madeline Diamond was a finalist for Young Australian of the Year.
Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020

Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Australian Open.
Brisbane Times

Ashleigh Barty named 2020 Young Australian of the Year

Tennis World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has credited her parents for her success as she is named the 2020 Young Australian of the Year.
SBS


archf3y

ª r ς h ƒ ε γ 🌿🌹 RT @SBSNews: Young Australian of the Year finalist Madeline Diamond used the awards ceremony to make a political statement, painting "clima… 14 seconds ago

ryanseddon

Ryan Seddon RT @AAPMick: ACT's 2020 Young Australian of the Year finalist Madeline Diamond has painted "CLIMATE JUSTICE" on her upper chest during the… 2 minutes ago

davidr8203

David Ollett RT @DrRimmer: Climate justice: Young Australian of the Year finalist Madeline Diamond makes bold statement https://t.co/Lw4b15kQAQ via @SBS… 9 minutes ago

nicholashaldou4

nicholas haldoupis 'Climate justice': Young Australian of the Year finalist makes bold statement https://t.co/OBLRn359dQ via @SBSNews… https://t.co/5wLcjmWUzq 12 minutes ago

geirrchris

Gerald-Chr. Heintges RT @GreyPowerEarth: BREAKING - Young Australian of the Year finalist Madeline Diamond has painted "CLIMATE JUSTICE" on her upper chest duri… 15 minutes ago

therealpimmer

Erin Pimm Well played. https://t.co/ZT44V0qYWG #MadelineDiamond @SBS @MadelineDiamond 15 minutes ago

