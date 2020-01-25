Global  

Ahead of Pro Bowl, Russell Wilson says Seahawks need to add ‘superstars’ this offseason

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Russell Wilson told ESPN this week that he thinks the Seahawks need "a couple more" players to get back to being a Super Bowl team.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Crews Putting Final Touches On Super Bowl LIVE

Crews Putting Final Touches On Super Bowl LIVE 02:37

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Downtown Miami with more on the preparations.

Recent related news from verified sources

What’s next? Russell Wilson’s ‘goofball’ persona remains the Seahawks’ best offseason story line

The Seahawks’ premature ouster in Green Bay does allow one unique but ever-constant phase of their calendar to commence, in all its glory: the unleashing of...
Seattle Times

Reports indicate Seahawks’ Shaquill Griffin added to NFC’s Pro Bowl roster

Shaquill Griffin, as he virtually did with Seattle, will be replacing Richard Sherman on the NFC roster with Sherman’s 49ers now in the Super Bowl.
Seattle Times

