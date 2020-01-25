Global  

Pompeo accuses radio reporter of "shameful" lying after testy interview

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him and violating "the basic rules of journalism and decency" after she said Pompeo repeatedly cursed at her following a testy interview.
Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated "the basic rules of journalism and decency." According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together.

