Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Senate impeachment trial: Fact-checking opening arguments of Trump's defense team

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Here's a look at claims and issues raised by the president's lawyers as they lay out their response to the case made by the Democratic House managers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 02:43

 Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team [Video]Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team

CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin says president is &quot;winning&quot; after legal team opening arguments

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH LIVE: Trump Defense Team Begins Presentation on Day 5 of Senate Impeachment Trial

The White House defense team presents their case on the fifth day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comDelawareonlineNPRCBS NewsReutersCBC.caReuters India

Democrats lay out abuse of power case against Trump

Third day of Senate impeachment trial continues with arguments that Trump sought foreign election help
BBC News Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

HumbertoZamoraR

Humberto Zamora Ruiz RT @USATODAY: Here's a look at claims and issues raised by the president's lawyers as they lay out their response to the case made by the D… 50 seconds ago

John37U

Uzbasic Motorsports @Hogaboom3 It's not the Senate's job to call witnesses and conduct a trial. The Senate's responsibility is to hear… https://t.co/7KNviKzu12 2 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Senate impeachment trial: Fact-checking opening arguments of Trump's defense team https://t.co/zCjgFexDCq 5 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Senate impeachment trial: Fact-checking opening arguments of Trump's defense team https://t.co/DCtkg2YqZZ 5 minutes ago

JanetMark2

1871 RT @rossi4va: The incredibly short (and sometimes completely unremarkable) presentation by the President’s Impeachment Team strongly sugges… 8 minutes ago

Kakesmaree1

Kakesmaree RT @AnnaApp91838450: Schiff attacked,Dem divide on Trump verdict? other news from today’s impeachment trial https://t.co/5CurRpKO9N @politi… 9 minutes ago

ellenton1950

mark RT @ABCPolitics: As Trump's legal team prepares to begin its opening arguments, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says President Trump's case is "… 10 minutes ago

ma5ba5

Marie Cap RT @swsog: CNN Only Fact Checks Republicans On First Day Of Senate Impeachment Trial | ⁦@CNN⁩ is nothing but propaganda hacks! https://t.co… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.