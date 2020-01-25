Humberto Zamora Ruiz RT @USATODAY: Here's a look at claims and issues raised by the president's lawyers as they lay out their response to the case made by the D… 50 seconds ago Uzbasic Motorsports @Hogaboom3 It's not the Senate's job to call witnesses and conduct a trial. The Senate's responsibility is to hear… https://t.co/7KNviKzu12 2 minutes ago UKTOPNEWS.com Senate impeachment trial: Fact-checking opening arguments of Trump's defense team https://t.co/zCjgFexDCq 5 minutes ago UKTOPNEWS.com Senate impeachment trial: Fact-checking opening arguments of Trump's defense team https://t.co/DCtkg2YqZZ 5 minutes ago 1871 RT @rossi4va: The incredibly short (and sometimes completely unremarkable) presentation by the President’s Impeachment Team strongly sugges… 8 minutes ago Kakesmaree RT @AnnaApp91838450: Schiff attacked,Dem divide on Trump verdict? other news from today’s impeachment trial https://t.co/5CurRpKO9N @politi… 9 minutes ago mark RT @ABCPolitics: As Trump's legal team prepares to begin its opening arguments, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says President Trump's case is "… 10 minutes ago Marie Cap RT @swsog: CNN Only Fact Checks Republicans On First Day Of Senate Impeachment Trial | ⁦@CNN⁩ is nothing but propaganda hacks! https://t.co… 12 minutes ago