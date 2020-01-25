Global  

Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic in action

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Coco Gauff says she will go into her Australian Open last-16 match against Sofia Kenin with a "huge" confidence boost after beating Naomi Osaka.
News video: Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open 01:43

 Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Roger Federer & Serena Williams in epic day

Coco Gauff shines, Roger Federer survives a scare, Serena Williams bows out and Caroline Wozniacki says goodbye on an epic fifth day at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport

Australian Open: Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Dan Evans & Heather Watson play on day three

Britain's Dan Evans and Heather Watson are in Australian Open action on day three, alongside Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
BBC News


