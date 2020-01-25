Global  

Boeheim leads Cornell past Columbia 62-50

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Boeheim recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cornell to a 62-50 win over Columbia on Saturday. Terrance McBride had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cornell (4-11, 1-1 Ivy League). Josh Warren added 11 points. Bryan Knapp had 10 points. Mike Smith had 15 points and seven assists […]
