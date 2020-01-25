Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.” Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said […]
What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world. In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state. CNN reports that the confirmation of the deadly virus is stoking fears of an outbreak in the U.S....
*Beijing:* China is rushing to build a new hospital in a staggering 10 days to treat patients at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak that has stricken... Mid-Day Also reported by •News24 •CBS News