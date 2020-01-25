Global  

Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020
TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.” Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said […]
News video: Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US

Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US 00:37

 What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world. In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state. CNN reports that the confirmation of the deadly virus is stoking fears of an outbreak in the U.S....

