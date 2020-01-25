Global  

Dotson, Azubuike lift No. 3 Kansas over Tennessee 74-68

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl […]
