Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Boeing Co successfully completed on Saturday the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.
