Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Boeing Co successfully completed on Saturday the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Boeing 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Boeing Co on Saturday successfully completed the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner, the 777X.
Reuters

Boeing's 777X jetliner takes off on maiden flight

Boeing Co began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival...
Reuters


