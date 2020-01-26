Global  

Elizabeth Warren wins Des Moines Register endorsement in Democrats 2020 U.S. presidential nomination race

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The Des Moines Register newspaper endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the crowded race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination late Saturday, a coveted show of support that could boost her campaign in the state's first-in-the-nation caucus Feb. 3.
