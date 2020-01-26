Global  

Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Warren "is not the radical some perceive her to be. She was a registered Republican until 1996. She is a capitalist."
Recent related news from verified sources

New York Times editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for president

The New York Times announced late Sunday that its editorial board was breaking "from convention" and will endorse two candidates for president in 2020:...
FOXNews.com

Warren wins coveted Iowa endorsement for Democrats' presidential nomination

The Des Moines Register newspaper endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the crowded race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination late on...
Reuters

