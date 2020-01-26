Global  

Stephen F. Austin tops Lamar behind Comeaux

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — John Comeaux had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-62 on Saturday. Kevon Harris had 15 points, six assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Roti Ware added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had nine rebounds. He also committed […]
