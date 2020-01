Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday featuring two ranked teams. Richards scored the first five points in overtime for the […]