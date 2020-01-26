Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Is Pakistan team not travelling to India for 2021 T20 World Cup? PCB clarifies

DNA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has dismissed reports of their team not participating in the 2021 T20 World Cup which slated to be played in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup 00:53

 The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do in the last two global showpieces.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake [Video]1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake

In a record breaking task, hundreds of bakers and chefs in south India teamed up to make the world's longest cake on January 15. The cake was planned to be 6.3km long, but at final measurement the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:37Published

INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News [Video]INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News

The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We will not travel to India for T20 World Cup if they won’t come to Pak for Asia Cup, says PCB

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 while it has also not played a full Test bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007.
Hindu

Sport24.co.za | Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after T20 World Cup

Recalled Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup.
News24


Tweets about this

pickooo

A V RT @dna: Is #Pakistan team not travelling to India for 2021 #T20WorldCup? PCB clarifies https://t.co/9cboEnMNTb 3 hours ago

dna

DNA Is #Pakistan team not travelling to India for 2021 #T20WorldCup? PCB clarifies https://t.co/9cboEnMNTb 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.