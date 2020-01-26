Global  

Across Australia, tens of thousands are attending Invasion Day rallies

SBS Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of Australians are marching in Invasion Day rallies across the country to mark the beginning of colonialism.
