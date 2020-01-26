Global  

Kyrie Irving scores 45 points, Nets beat Pistons in OT

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 45 points in the third quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit and the Brooklyn Nets went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-111 in overtime Saturday night. The franchises are among many sub-.500 teams in the Eastern Conference, likely vying for the last two spots in […]
