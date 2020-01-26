LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third place on NBA's all-time scoring list
Sunday, 26 January 2020 (
3 hours ago)
With a driving third-quarter lay-up, LeBron James became the third leading scorer in NBA history.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night. Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are... LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains 01:18
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut
Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago
Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James
The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this