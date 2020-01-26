Global  

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third place on NBA's all-time scoring list

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
With a driving third-quarter lay-up, LeBron James became the third leading scorer in NBA history.
News video: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains 01:18

 LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night. Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are...

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron takes third on NBA's top scorers list but Simmons dominates as 76ers top Lakers

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Sunday (AEDT) but it was Philadelphia who got the win over his Lakers,...
The Age

NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers

Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a...
Reuters


Tweets about this

thehelfic

♥️Omo Iya OniFufu™® RT @1daavi: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become No. 3 all-time in scoring in NBA history. https://t.co/Ulq0fMfeVo 1 minute ago

mapocoloco

Tom Looby LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third place on NBA's all-time scoring list https://t.co/LKNezeWKm6 via @USATODAY 3 minutes ago

TheEaglesReview

SWOOP (unofficial page) 🦅🦅 RT @JClarkNBCS: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third place on all time scoring list 5 minutes ago

BDawsonWrites

Brett Dawson RT @joevardon: LeBron still chases Michael’s ghosts, and he’s trying to become the Lakers’ next standard bearer. But his career is already… 6 minutes ago

___EmbasSy

Ibrahim RT @ClutchPointsNBA: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for the third place on the all-time scoring list 👏👑 #LakeShow https://t.co/pj07gsG8UC 7 minutes ago

TTP247

David Santiago Jr RT @usatodaynba: The updated career scoring list after LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place tonight. https://t.co/dzI67g0d7m htt… 8 minutes ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third on all-time scoring list, and Doc Rivers says he's far from done… https://t.co/JKT4S5LUmX 9 minutes ago

Konny5C

Obie Red Miller RT @FOX29philly: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list in Lakers' loss https://t.co/9Bs9oJPyEu 9 minutes ago

