The Latest: Kvitova 1st player into Australian Open quarters
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 2:30 p.m. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She rallied from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 over Marie Sakkari. She’ll next play either top-ranked […]
During a press conference in the Australian Open, Ajla Tomljanović was asked about her fiancée. According to Business Insider, Tomljanović rolled her eyes when asked about fellow tennis player Matteo Berrettini. First she cleared up she wasn’t his fiancée and then said she rather be referred to...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has advanced to the...
Petra Kvitova took a while to come to terms with her heartbreaking defeat in last year's Australian Open final but the Czech says she can now look back on the...