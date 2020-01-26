Global  

The Latest: Kvitova 1st player into Australian Open quarters

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 2:30 p.m. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She rallied from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 over Marie Sakkari. She’ll next play either top-ranked […]
News video: Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend

Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend 00:32

 During a press conference in the Australian Open, Ajla Tomljanović was asked about her fiancée. According to Business Insider, Tomljanović rolled her eyes when asked about fellow tennis player Matteo Berrettini. First she cleared up she wasn’t his fiancée and then said she rather be referred to...

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

The Latest: Kerber advances to 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has advanced to the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyFOX Sports

Kvitova, Halep driven by Australian Open heartbreak

Petra Kvitova took a while to come to terms with her heartbreaking defeat in last year's Australian Open final but the Czech says she can now look back on the...
Reuters Also reported by •SifySeattle TimesFOX Sports

