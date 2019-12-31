Hockey’s young stars shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hockey’s young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament. Boston’s 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton’s 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the 3-on-3 finale. Draisaitl and Pettersson’s Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak’s Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 […] 👓 View full article

