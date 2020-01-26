Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Kvitova beats Sakkari to reach quarter-finals

Hindu Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
She will meet either top seed Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who play later on Sunday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kvitova beats Sakkari to make quarter-finals in Melbourne

Petra Kvitova came from a set down and took full advantage as her Greek opponent Maria Sakkari's self-belief drained away to advance to the Australian Open...
Reuters

Australian Open: Barty beats Kvitova to reach semi-finals - best shots

Watch the best shots as Ashleigh Barty battles past Petra Kvitova to become the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam for 36...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.