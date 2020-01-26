Global  

Richie Porte wins Tour Down Under for 2nd time

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Richie Porte of Australia won the Tour Down Under cycle race for the second time Sunday, though for the first time in seven years he failed to win the grueling stage to the top of Willunga Hill. Porte finished second behind unheralded Englishman Matthew Holmes on a stage he has won […]
