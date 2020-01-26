Richie Porte wins Tour Down Under for 2nd time Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Richie Porte of Australia won the Tour Down Under cycle race for the second time Sunday, though for the first time in seven years he failed to win the grueling stage to the top of Willunga Hill. Porte finished second behind unheralded Englishman Matthew Holmes on a stage he has won […] 👓 View full article

0

