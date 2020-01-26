Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I could be facing Shane Warne': Teen star in awe at bushfire appeal call up

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
'I could be facing Shane Warne': Teen star in awe at bushfire appeal call upNSW schoolgirl Phoebe Litchfield already had a decent story to tell her mates about her summer holiday. She now has an even better yarn to share.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match

*Sydney:* Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.