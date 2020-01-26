Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz)

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The first new "SNL" episode of 2020 started out in the well of the Senate for the impeachment trial and then promptly went to hell – literally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jon Lovitz Plays Trump's Impeachment Attorney Alan Dershowitz in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Jon Lovitz is back on Saturday Night Live! The 62-year-old former cast member made a special appearance as President Trump‘s impeachment trial attorney Alan...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) The first new "SNL" episode… https://t.co/0PenEjdIV1 21 minutes ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/oLMHK6AEoK… https://t.co/DYdf90rj6q 54 minutes ago

PoliticsWorlds

Politics News (World) 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/bXJh6QBUNE 57 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom ‘Saturday Night Live’: Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/fKVRqZrdFW 1 hour ago

loganjudith4

JudithLogan 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/fXpr64IbJX https://t.co/YhDcPu882g 2 hours ago

donaldtrumptru

Donald Trump Truth &#39;Saturday Night Live&#39;: Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz)… https://t.co/Id5RtScfvW 2 hours ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/mG1uPkK1hh 2 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl 'Saturday Night Live': Welcome to hell, Alan Dershowitz (and welcome back, Jon Lovitz) https://t.co/mx5b284e1F via… https://t.co/kw9NYNsoDv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.