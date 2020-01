Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cris “Cyborg” Justino won the Bellator featherweight championship Saturday night, becoming the first fighter to claim title belts in four major MMA organizations with a fourth-round stoppage of Julia Budd at Bellator 238. In her Bellator debut after seven bouts and three-plus years with the UFC, Justino (22-2) ended Budd’s eight-year […] 👓 View full article