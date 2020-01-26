Global  

Democratic race in Iowa heats up as caucus approaches

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates have roared back into Iowa touting fresh endorsements, critiquing their rivals and predicting victories in the caucuses that will soon launch the process of deciding who will challenge President Donald Trump. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday she was “delighted” to pick up a coveted endorsement from The […]
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa 00:30

 Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select Sanders as their first choice in the February caucuses. Sanders has a 7-point lead over his closest...

Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Credit: Wochit News

Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency [Video]Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency

The outcome of the Iowa caucuses can change presidential races. Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have been the first time Americans vote for a potential president. The winner gets a spurt of momentum..

Credit: Wochit


Recent related news from verified sources

Amid hacking fears, key caucus states to use app for results

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of...
Seattle Times

Iowa wide open: Dem voters undecided, conflicted, overwhelmed in final caucus stretch

The two latest polls in Iowa indicate plenty of voters likely to take part in the Democratic presidential caucuses are undecided or could change their minds --...
FOXNews.com


