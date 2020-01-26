Democratic race in Iowa heats up as caucus approaches
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates have roared back into Iowa touting fresh endorsements, critiquing their rivals and predicting victories in the caucuses that will soon launch the process of deciding who will challenge President Donald Trump. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday she was “delighted” to pick up a coveted endorsement from The […]
Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select Sanders as their first choice in the February caucuses. Sanders has a 7-point lead over his closest...