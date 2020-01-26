Global  

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to face Milos Raonic in quarter-finals

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeats Diego Schwartzman at the Australian Open to set up a quarter-final against Milos Raonic.
Sport24.co.za | Djokovic sweeps past Schwartzman, sets up Raonic QF

Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept past Diego Schwartzman and into an Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.
News24

Sport24.co.za | Raonic blasts Cilic off court to make Aussie Open QFs

Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted 35 aces to make his fifth Australian Open quarter-final in six years on Sunday.
News24 Also reported by •CBC.caBBC SportReuters

