James moves past Bryant to third on NBA's all-time scoring list

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
James passes Bryant for third on career scoring list

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant to become the third-highest career points scorer in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday, albeit in a losing...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOX Sports•CBS Sports•ESPN•USATODAY.com•The Age

NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers

Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times•USATODAY.com

