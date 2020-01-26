India celebrates Republic Day with military parade
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians converged on a ceremonial boulevard in the capital amid tight security to celebrate the Republic Day on Sunday, which marks the 1950 anniversary of the country’s democratic constitution. During the celebrations, schoolchildren, folk dancers, and police and military battalions marched through New Delhi’s parade route, followed by a […]
