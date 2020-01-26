Global  

India celebrates Republic Day with military parade

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians converged on a ceremonial boulevard in the capital amid tight security to celebrate the Republic Day on Sunday, which marks the 1950 anniversary of the country’s democratic constitution. During the celebrations, schoolchildren, folk dancers, and police and military battalions marched through New Delhi’s parade route, followed by a […]
News video: India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia

India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia 03:19

 INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, PADMA VIBHUSHAN AWARDS: ARUN JAITLEY, SUSHMA SWARAJ AND GEORGE FERNANDES, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT, TELANGANA CM K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO: WILL PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, COURT: NO FURTHER DIRECTIONS REQUIRED ON NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, CORONAVIRUS MENACE...

