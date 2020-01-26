Whitten Oval shoot-out as Reds beat Western by the odd goal in seven Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Adelaide United and Western United produced a seven-goal thriller at the Whitten Oval, with the Reds getting up 4-3 after squandering a two-goal lead 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this