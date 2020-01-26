Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Rescue teams working through the night pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey's disaster authority said on Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the country's east rose to 35.
More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.