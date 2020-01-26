Global  

Survivor in Slovenia turns 100 on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
RAKEK, Slovenia (AP) — For Marija Frlan it’s as symbolic as it can get: A survivor of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, the Slovenian woman turns 100 years old on Monday, the international Holocaust Remembrance Day. Frlan, who was held at the Nazi’s Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year […]
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Uplifting stories of coming together

 While the world remembers the darkness of the Holocaust, light was found in the many ways human beings came together.

