Survivor in Slovenia turns 100 on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sunday, 26 January 2020 () RAKEK, Slovenia (AP) — For Marija Frlan it’s as symbolic as it can get: A survivor of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, the Slovenian woman turns 100 years old on Monday, the international Holocaust Remembrance Day. Frlan, who was held at the Nazi’s Ravensbruck camp in northern Germany for over a year […]
Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. To honor and remember those involved, Cumberland University held a ceremony recognizing International Holocaust..
Vatican City, Jan 27, 2020 / 04:30 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has asked for people to spend a moment in prayer and recollection on Monday for International... CNA Also reported by •Jerusalem Post •cbs4.com