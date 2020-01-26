Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US will not lift sanctions to secure nuclear deal with Iran

SBS Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate a new nuclear deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact [Video]Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact

Iran’s president told European powers on Wednesday not to copy the United States by undermining Tehran’s strained nuclear pact with world powers, and said Tehran would not seek nuclear weapons..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Iran still open to nuclear negotiations - official [Video]Iran still open to nuclear negotiations - official

Iran said on Monday that it had not closed the "door to negotiations" in efforts to resolve a dispute over its nuclear agreement with world powers. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Europe’s Latest Move Lead To Demise Of Iran Nuclear Deal? – Analysis

By Dr Tytti Erästö and Dr Tarja Cronberg* Last week France, Germany and the United Kingdom (the so-called E3) announced that they would trigger the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NPRReutersReuters IndiaSifyAl Jazeera

Iran’s Nuclear Crisis Is A UN Crisis – OpEd

By all indications, we are on the cusp of witnessing the return of Iran’s nuclear crisis with a vengeance and, unless remedial steps are taken by all the...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.