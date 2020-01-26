Global  

Shiffrin wins super-G, 2 days after downhill triumph

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s World Cup super-G Sunday for her second triumph in a speed event in three days. The three-time overall champion from the United States used her outstanding giant slalom skills to navigate the many sharp turns on the Marc Girardelli course and beat another technical specialist, Italy’s […]
