Alan Dershowitz labeled Trump 'destabilizing and unpredictable' in 2016 book Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Alan Dershowitz labeled Trump 'destabilizing and unpredictable' in 2016 book 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Joe Mama RT @HeidiNBC: NEW: Dershowitz labeled Trump 'destabilizing and unpredictable' in 2016 book titled “Electile Dysfunction: A Guide for Unarou… 5 seconds ago Demetrios Tsakiris @realDonaldTrump this is one of your defenders? Hahaha!! #AlanDershowitz Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz… https://t.co/u5y5gg19SS 3 minutes ago