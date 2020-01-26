The girl in the photo of the liberation of Auschwitz is now an 88-year-old great grandmother who fears hateful acts today will lead to murder.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Renwick 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor urges action on racists https://t.co/qLr7lPtPDF 20 seconds ago Susan Metcalfe 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor urges action on racists https://t.co/uhKYj08u7t 2 minutes ago megan A reminder and a warning. Racism and "othering" leads us down a path that we've seen before. Time to call it out, a… https://t.co/KGlk5VKhho 4 minutes ago Strolling rabbi of no fixed address RT @DerekRobinson2: 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor urges action on racists https://t.co/KFHW7SnrHn 4 minutes ago 💧Derek Robinson 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor urges action on racists https://t.co/KFHW7SnrHn 7 minutes ago Ro Pi We must never forget #HolocaustMemorialDay | Auschwitz survivor urges action on racists An 88-year-old great grandm… https://t.co/zYMshtK3hI 19 minutes ago 💧Phasmid RT @JHCMelbourne: Survivor Eva Slonim OAM reveals what followed liberation from Auschwitz. 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor urges ac… 28 minutes ago Holocaust Melbourne Survivor Eva Slonim OAM reveals what followed liberation from Auschwitz. 'They're dangerous': Auschwitz survivor ur… https://t.co/7DheX6bexn 58 minutes ago