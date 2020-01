Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said. The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets. The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear. No further details, including […] 👓 View full article