Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig dedicates Padma Bhushan to people of Jammu and Kashmir

DNA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Baig, a founder-member of the PDP, has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to "public affairs".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

There can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir, says PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig

PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig said that both Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are asking for autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir,...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Simpleashish

Ashish Gupta RT @ANI: PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who has been named for Padma Bhushan, in Jammu: This award has not been conferred upon me but it… 19 seconds ago

keshda

The Oddvani - Keshav Dixit RT @dna: PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig dedicates Padma Bhushan to people of Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/UfOPlfCWkW 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.