Almodóvar, Banderas triumph with “Pain and Glory” at Goyas

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the top prizes at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards, including best picture, best director and a best actor victory for Antonio Banderas. “Pain and Glory” is nominated for an Academy Award in the best international film category. Almodóvar is hoping to claim his third Oscar […]
Penelope Cruz Stuns at Goya Awards 2020 with 'Pain & Glory' Team

Penelope Cruz looks stunning while walking the red carpet at the 2020 Goya Cinema Awards on Saturday (January 25) at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena Sports Palace...
