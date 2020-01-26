Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Just before his lawyers stepped into the U.S. Senate to begin their argument that he should not be removed from office, President Donald Trump offered a preview of sorts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense 02:10

 President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trial highlights: Transcript talk, handshakes for defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Saturday argued a robust version of one of his favorite phrases to tweet: “Read the transcript!” It...
Seattle Times

AP FACT CHECK: Distortions in Trump’s legal defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense against impeachment charges, as laid out in his legal argument released Monday, has distortions at its...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/9T86UGMF3c 2 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/IU7S7Nse3h #news 3 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/C6Xu6ECxNj #topNews… https://t.co/lNfdh73U8V 6 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/8r2Z7agH26 https://t.co/zDbow79pdK 8 minutes ago

InfoGuruShop

Mr Branson Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defence to impeachment https://t.co/tTL0cknyTz 11 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/ZOUYHFiyNv 16 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Trump Lawyers Offer Surprisingly Un-Trumpy Defense to Impeachment - https://t.co/MtQeBsIk4n 17 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Trump lawyers offer surprisingly un-Trumpy defense to impeachment https://t.co/aPo6hA3jYm 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.