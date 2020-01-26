Global  

Labour: Anti-Semitism claims used to undermine Corbyn - McCluskey

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
But Unite's Len McCluskey also says Labour "never handled the anti-Semitism issue correctly".
News video: Len McCluskey on Labour leadership contest and Jeremy Corbyn

Len McCluskey on Labour leadership contest and Jeremy Corbyn 01:29

 Len McCluskey has said Unite the Union will reveal later today which candidate they will back to be the next leader of the Labour Party. The General Secretary of the union also praised Jeremy Corbyn, for creating an "alternative to the Tory austerity government." Report by Czubalam. Like us on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Emily Thornberry rates Jeremy Corbyn's leadership [Video]Emily Thornberry rates Jeremy Corbyn's leadership

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has rated Jeremy Corbyn's leadership in marks out of 10. The Labour leadership candidate said in relation to anti-Semitism, Mr Corbyn receives a 2/10 and for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:12Published


