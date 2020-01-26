What's on TV: Sunday, February 2

“Outlander” is returning to the small screen for its fifth season, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, co-stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan get candid about doing love scenes together and what audiences can expect from the new collection of episodes. Tune in to the season...
We will remain overcast to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s with light northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. A few flurries are possible. A couple flurries, but overall..
Calling all Milwaukee baseball fans! Country Travel Discoveries is here to share an exciting travel opportunity to visit San Diego for a baseball-themed tour to see Milwaukee play this coming summer!..