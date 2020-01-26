What's on TV: Sunday, February 2

judith february RT @katiecouric: More Sunday reading from another person I deeply admire, ⁦@NickKristof⁩ | What if It Were Obama on Trial? - The New York T… 1 minute ago Phillip Helms RT @pioneerbible: Strategic Prayer Sunday - Here is what you can pray for this week: January 26 – February 1 https://t.co/rol9oTw34W 41 minutes ago MonthlyGames @1slappyjack1 @TaaviTV I'm thinking a saturday or a sunday in February. Tricky part is Jack's being in another time… https://t.co/h78sfdtdJr 1 hour ago 👑 RT @MoChunksTV: We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with you! This February, we celebrate LOVE 💜🥳💜 Trailer out this Sunday!… 2 hours ago Victoria Hendleman RT @NlandNP: Join our Rangers at The Sill and make some noise on the 16th February. Come along and make your own wooden whistle, once it’s… 2 hours ago N'land National Park Join our Rangers at The Sill and make some noise on the 16th February. Come along and make your own wooden whistle,… https://t.co/W9VaKXrH3S 2 hours ago Judith Long RT @kellycass: It's the last Sunday of January! Jlo and I are talking about a new winter storm as we begin #February, plus what appliance… 2 hours ago Kelly Cass It's the last Sunday of January! Jlo and I are talking about a new winter storm as we begin #February, plus what a… https://t.co/kcl3qS3u1M 2 hours ago