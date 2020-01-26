Global  

Coronavirus fears forces Olympic qualifier move to Sydney

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Fear over the deadly viral outbreak in China has forced the Asian Football Confederation to move an Olympic qualifying event to Australia. Sydney will replace Nanjing, China for the Feb. 3-7 tournament, which had already been moved from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis which remains in lockdown. The […]
Coronavirus fears forces Olympic qualifier move to Sydney

Fear over the deadly viral outbreak in China has forced the Asian Football Confederation to move an Olympic qualifying event to Australia
