'He said Mike Tyson when he bit me' - Danny Garcia on Ivan Redkach 'bite'

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
American Danny Garcia claims Ivan Redkach said "Mike Tyson" to him when the Ukrainian bit him during their fight on Saturday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing schedule for 2020 features Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach

Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
CBS Sports

Garcia earns 12-round decision, overcomes bite by Redkach

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Garcia overcame a bite on his left shoulder and earned a 12-round unanimous decision over Ivan Redkach on Saturday night. Garcia improved...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS Sports

