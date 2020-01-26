Global  

Third US coronavirus case confirmed in California as China death toll rises

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A third U.S. case of the deadly new coronavirus that has killed more than 50 people in China has been confirmed in Southern California.
News video: Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

 ​The CDC confirmed Saturday a patient in Orange County, California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus [Video]Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published

3rd Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S. [Video]3rd Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S.

This new case is in California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus case discovered in U.S. as China death toll rises to 9

The deadly coronavirus that took nine victims in China has now been discovered inside the U.S. after a Washington state resident in his 30s recently returned...
CBS News

Suspected coronavirus cases spread around region as China confirms death toll has risen to six

The first suspected coronavirus cases have been detected in Australia and the Philippines, putting authorities in at least six countries on high alert, but Prime...
SBS

