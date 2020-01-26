Global  

Herbert wins 1st European Tour title on Australia Day

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by capturing his first professional title, beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa at the second hole of a playoff to win the Dubai Desert Classic after a wild final round on Sunday. Herbert rolled in a birdie putt from 2 […]
