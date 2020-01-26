Global  

Mayor of China's Wuhan expects another 1,000 virus cases in the city

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The mayor of China's Wuhan, epicenter of an outbreak of a coronavirus that has killed 56 and infected more than 2,000 in China, said on Sunday he expects another 1,000 new patients in the city, highlighting the immense pressure on Wuhan's infrastructure.
 A report by a group of Chinese researchers states that the earliest patient that contracted the virus had not visited the seafood market.

