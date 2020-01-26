Man City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th round
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Manchester City capitalized on the sixth-minute sending-off of Fulham’s U.S. defender, Tim Ream, to sweep to a 4-0 win over the second-tier team and reach the last 16 of the FA Cup on Sunday. Ream brought down Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area and was shown a straight red card, with City scoring from the […]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.
