Man City sweeps past 10-man Fulham 4-0 in FA Cup 4th round

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Manchester City capitalized on the sixth-minute sending-off of Fulham’s U.S. defender, Tim Ream, to sweep to a 4-0 win over the second-tier team and reach the last 16 of the FA Cup on Sunday. Ream brought down Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area and was shown a straight red card, with City scoring from the […]
News video: Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.

